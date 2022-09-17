ANOTHER ‘orca’ killer whale has died in captivity at Tenerife’s Loro Parque, says campaign group, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA).

On Thursday, Kohana died at just 20 years of age, decades short of her natural life expectancy of around 80. She is the third orca to die at the facility in the last 18 months. Her death follows the demise of Ula, aged two, and Skyla, aged 17.

After being separated from her family and transported from SeaWorld Orlando, Kohana spent years confined to a tank. Conditions were not ideal to meet the needs of these enormous creatures that can grow up to 9.8m long and weigh up to 10,000kg.



During her lifetime of captivity, Kohana was responsible for the deaths of three trainers.



Orca with its mouth wide open. Photo: Wikipedia.

Says PETA: “The tank was inhospitable, filled with chemically treated water, and she was forced to perform degrading and uncomfortable tricks in exchange for food to entertain the humans. It’s tragic that she has never been able to experience a sense of freedom and that her only peace has come through death. She deserved so much more.”

“We urge all compassionate travellers to book their vacation through one of the many tour operators that have pledged not to sell tickets to marine amusement parks and to avoid all facilities that imprison wild animals.”

