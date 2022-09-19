SPAIN’S first private high-speed train operator, IRYO, has revealed the starting price for its various high-speed routes.

IRYO, popularly known as the cheap ‘AVE’, because they compete with the prices of Renfe, the state company, offering lower train journey prices, recently announced it will start operating in March 2023, within Andalucia.

The company’s forecast from March 2023 is to offer 12 daily trains between Sevilla and Madrid (Madrid-Cordoba-Sevilla-Madrid) and 10 daily trains between Malaga and Madrid (Madrid-Cordoba-Malaga-Madrid) at a bargain base price of €18.

This cheap fare is for their ‘Starter’ service, which is for their most economical seat and includes: leather seats, availability of two plug types (USB input and standard plug) per seat, 5G internet connection and free access to a platform of various audiovisual content yet to be confirmed.

Apart from this ‘basic’ service, the new railway company in Spain will also offer more deluxe seats and three other ‘comfort zones’ to its customers, with services that will suit different budgets.

The three other ‘comfort zones’ are as follows:

– Infinita

The Infinita fare includes ‘high comfort’ seats and the gastronomic offer of the Haizea Menu (the name of IRYO’s onboard gastronomy services) Bistro.

– Singular Café by Only YOU

In collaboration with the Only YOU hotel company, this fare will include access to exclusive areas in Only YOU establishments. Additionally, the onboard services include work spaces, for both individuals and groups, a space also equipped with ‘high comfort’ seats. The comfort zone will have a ‘Haizea Mercado Menu’ available to users.

– Singular

These seats will cater to the needs of business travelers with the ‘Haizea Mercado Menu’ also available to users.

