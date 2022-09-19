SPAIN has won the FIBA EuroBasket 2022 Championship in dominating style.
With a 88-76 victory over France in a thrilling final yesterday evening, Sunday September 18, Spain has claimed its fourth title in the continental tournament.
Led by the Hernangómez brothers, both NBA veterans, with Toronto Raptors forward Juancho Hernangomez scoring 27 points and five rebounds, and his brother, Willy Hernangomez of the New Orleans Pelicans adding 14 points and eight rebounds of his own, the Spanish squad captured its first gold medal since 2015 and 4th all-time.
In summary, as tweeted by EuroBasket “Another generation, same results….CHAMPIONS.”
In their 32 appearances in EuroBasket, Spain has won four gold medals, six silver medals, and four bronze.
Leading Spain to all four gold medals (in 2009, 2011, 2015 and now 2022) has been head coach Sergio Scariolo with an overall team record of 64-19.
“It’s easy to be happy as a basketball coach. We went into this championship ranked eighth in the power rankings, and we managed to climb step by step,” Scariolo said of his team.
“We left behind unbelievable teams – this last one, an incredible team full of top level players, all-stars” Scariolo added.
Spain now has the third-most gold medal wins in EuroBasket history, behind only the Soviet Union and Yugoslavia—two teams that are both now defunct.
The final standings for EuroBasket 2022 is as follows:
1. Spain
2. France
3. Germany
4. Poland
5. Greece
6. Slovenia
7. Finland
8. Italy
9. Serbia
10. Turkey
11. Ukraine
12. Croatia
13. Montenegro
14. Belgium
15. Lithuania
16. Czech Republic
17. Israel
18. Bosnia and Herzegovina
19. Estonia
20. Bulgaria
21. Georgia
22. Netherlands
23. Hungary
24. Great Britain
