4 bedroom Townhouse for sale in Sa Pobla - € 390,000

Recently refurbished townhouse in Sa Pobla, that proves to be an excellent investment opportunity with an already existing holiday rental licence for 12 people. This spacious and modern townhouse has a total constructed area of 435m2 divided between 2 floors, that consists of four bedrooms and two bathrooms, with also a bright fitted kitchen complemented by the dining-cum-living room. The ground floor has a large open plan room that offers enough space to convert the area into a room that suits your needs. This property also consists of a large terrace and patio of 130m2, where you can enjoy… See full property details