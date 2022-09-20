THE Museo Carmen Thyssen Malaga will join the celebration of World Tourism Day on Tuesday 27 September with an Open Day and free guided tours in Spanish and English.

Malaga residents and visitors who come to the Palacio de Villalon on this marked day will have free admission from 10 am to 8 pm to enjoy the permanent collection housed in the museum and delve into the history of some of its masterpieces such as ‘La buenaventura’, by Julio Romero de Torres; ‘Rocks of Jávea and the white boat’, by Joaquin Sorolla; ‘Julia’, by Ramon Casas; ‘Santa Marina’, by Francisco de Zurbaran or ‘A gypsy dance in the gardens of the Alcazar’, by Alfred Dehodencq, among others.

Guided tours will be offered in Spanish at noon, 1pm and 6pm and, for the first time, also in English, at 11am, 5pm and 7pm. With a maximum capacity of 20 people.

Those interested can register at the museum box office on the same day of the activity.

The Museo Carmen Thyssen Malaga offers an accessible cultural experience in many languages with audio guides in Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Basque, Danish, Dutch and Russian.

