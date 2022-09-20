THE last week of Summer will be a mixed bag weatherwise, typical of the coming season.

Though temperatures are forecast to remain high, with maximums between 25ºC and 29ºC, and more sun than clouds in the province of Malaga, as of tomorrow, Wednesday September 21, weak rains are expected on the coast and storms in the Serrania de Ronda.

Tiempo previsto en Andalucía, Ceuta y Melilla desde 19-09-2022 hasta 25-09-2022. Info siempre actualizada en https://t.co/3zCHJmsBfk pic.twitter.com/Uepsg9VR2K — AEMET_Andalucía (@AEMET_Andalucia) September 19, 2022

According to information published by the the National Met Office AEMET, clear skies are expected for most of today, Tuesday, except for cloudy intervals in the morning on the coast, in addition to low clouds and morning mist or fog in the far west. Winds will be light and variable.

As for temperatures, the maximum will range between 25ºC in Marbella and 29ºC in Antequera and Ronda.

Malaga city will be a little cooler with highs that will not rise above 27ºC. Minimum temperatures will remain at 20ºC, although they will drop to 17ºC in the interior of the province.

In the early hours of the day on Wednesday, there will be cloudy intervals along the coast of Malaga with weak showers.

In the towns of the Serrania de Ronda, the rain could be accompanied by thunderstorms, which will dissipate as the day progresses.

Highs will range between 26ºC and 28ºC and the minimum between 16ºC and 20ºC.

According to the predictions of the AEMET, the forecast rain will be scarce and unfortunately of little or no aid to the current drought crisis in the province.

