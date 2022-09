Beach Apartment Fuengirola, Málaga 2 beds 1 baths € 385,000

We present this fantastic two bedroom flat for sale, located in front line beach, Fuengirola. Totally refurbished and with frontal views to the Mediterranean. Paseo Maritimo Rey de España, in front of the Ponderosa Beach Restaurant. You have everything close by. Contact us +34 623 34 74 87 Price: 360.000 euros. Reference: Qhv983. Qh, it's simple. Enjoy the Costa del Sol… See full property details