AFTER a fantastic week of tennis, including an emotional farewell from legendary Roger Federer, in the Lava Cup, the eight teams that will compete in the 2022 Davis Cup by Rakuten Finals Knockout Stage, which will take place in Malaga on 22-27 November, are known.

The Martin Carpena will host the quarter-finals, semi-finals and final in a six day showdown of tennis skill, speed and agility in front of a worldwide audience.

The qualifiers are as follows: Italy-USA, Germany-Canada, Australia-Netherlands and Spain-Croatia.

The quarter-finals will take place from Tuesday, November 22 through to Thursday, November 24, with a double session on the Thursday, Friday and Saturday the semi-finals and Sunday the final.

Each round will be played to the best of three points, two singles duels to three sets and a double of the same length.

Several current or recent world top 20 players will be in Malaga. Starting with the world number one, Carlos Alcaraz, who already announced that, after a great effort to be in Valencia after winning the US Open, he would be in Malaga. Along with him, Pablo Carreño, Roberto Bautista and hopefully Alejandro Davidovich from Malaga. Rafa Nadal is, unfortunately, not expected to play.

Spain will play its first match on Wednesday, November 23 against Croatia, which has a tough team with Marin Cilic, current world number 16, and Borna Coric (26).

In fact, the Croatians are top of the Davis Cup rankings based on results in recent years, with Spain in second place.

READ MORE: