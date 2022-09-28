BOTH forest fires declared yesterday in Mijas have been brought under control.

According to Andalucia’s firefighter body, INFOCA, the two forest fires which broke out yesterday, within hours of each other, in the same Costa del Sol municipal, have been brought under control and efforts are now focused on extinguishing them.

With temperatures hovering 30ºC and winds gusting 30 kph, yesterday’s double trouble fire incident wasn’t to be taken lightly and as soon as the fire alert was given, 68 firefighters, four fire engines and three helicopter were quick to the scene to initiate the fire fighting tasks.

The first blaze broke out at 1:35pm in the area of Entrerríos and just two hours later, at 3:13pm, the second fire was declared, this one in the El Paraje Hipodromo area.

For the moment, it is unknown whether there is a relationship between the two fires, pending on investigations by the Junta’s Forest Fire Investigation Brigade (BIIF) to determine the cause of both fires and if there is a link.

Unfortunately, 2022 is set to make records when it comes to the number of wildfires that have ravaged Spanish and Andalucian landscapes.

READ MORE: