THERE is nothing standard about The Standard hotel in Ibiza Town.

You can tell this place is different from the upside down nameplate on the front door to the offering of a local hierbas de Ibiza spirit at reception, which at 23% almost guarantees a smile.

The colours and warmth of this American chain are immediately obvious (and it’s not just the welcome snifter), while the stylishly-attired staff make up the palate.

Much of the reception area and atmospheric Jara restaurant next door has highly sensual artwork from Colombian artist Nicolás Villamizar, who lives in Madrid.

His erotic style gently segues into the quirky things for sale behind the reception desk, which are best to leave to the imagination.

Adventurous dining room in Jara Photo: Olive Press

Jara is easily one of the most seductive, adventurous dining rooms on the island. Sophisticated and intimate, it counts on 50s retro chairs and sideboards paired with 70s-style banquetes.

The vanguard lighting and stunning African panelled screen guide the eye up to the raised round pit in harmony while two circular recessed lightwells break up the ceiling.

A clever use of tropical plants breaks up the sections while a cocktail bar and handsome mixologist in a Panama hat makes up the scene.

Outside are a dozen tables for those aching for more classic people-watching (and Ibiza town gets no better on that front).

We are here on a Monday and it’s African music night and with other live music events on Sundays and Thursdays this shows a team not just in touch with the Ibiza vibe, but somewhere trying to engage with its local envions.

It is clear through dinner that many local people not staying in the hotel come in for a drink to enjoy the music. Being inclusive like this has got to work for them in the long run.

African music night at Jara. Photo: Olive Press

Food-wisde the menu was a fairly standard trawl through the Spanish national scene.

I particularly loved the scallops from Galicia (zamborinas) served with dollops of butter, pesto and watercress, while the crispy duck rolls were delicious with a cherry mustard sauce.

We didn’t eat much as we also wanted to check out the much-talked about rooftop terrace UP and also try the food there.

But dining aside, this is one place anyone visiting Ibiza town MUST visit this Autumn.

Wow, wow, wow. The rooftop pool is incredible and this wonderfully designed space with its cleverly planted mix of gaura, citrus trees and Australian bottle brush, will be a reference for years to come I’m sure.

Wow! The rooftop pool. Photo Olive Press

The cream glazed ceramic pots, unfussy rattan chairs and calico-fringed parasols with their ambient solar lights create the relaxed mood.

While light, the menu was creative enough with a great super fresh guacamole with wholemeal nachos, while a toasted taco, with spicy prawn and red cabbage and spring onion, at just 6 euros was a steal.

Suoer-fresh guacamole. Photo: Olive Press

We watched the sun set and then the moon rise over Ibiza town’s haunting skyline as jets and airlines swooped down to the nearby airport.

There is little more to add, except to stress that the rooms certainly did not let us down. While anything but grand our Supreme King bedroom had a hip chaise longue with bright cushions, excellent products and a superb bed.

There are various suites and a separate Casa Privada just up the road, where apparently many celebrities have stayed this summer.

