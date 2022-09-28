AT Sunny View School, we create an environment which allows our students to truly thrive – academically, emotionally, personally and socially.

Sunny View School in Torremolinos, places a high value on its inclusive, caring and respectful atmosphere, a quality often commented on by visitors and newcomers to the school.

The school’s academic success is evidenced by its students’ examination results, which are consistently well above the UK national average. The majority of its A level students go on to study at universities in the UK, Spain, elsewhere in Europe or the USA.

Sunny View School firmly believes that the path to such success is as important as the results themselves. At each stage of the curriculum, from Preschool to A levels, the school’s team of experienced, UK-trained teaching staff strive to make learning fun, interactive, engaging and inspiring, with students actively involved in their own learning and development.

Sunny View is also a richly diverse school, with students representing some 35 different nationalities.

As a long-established school with traditional values, the school constantly looks to the future and continues to expand and upgrade its facilities and resources. Last year, the science building underwent a major renovation including improved layout and equipment in all the laboratories, while the school’s music room was enlarged and outfitted with new instruments. This year, the secondary students from year 7 to 10 benefit from new laptops and digital books. The school also now takes children from 1 year old, giving them the best possible start on their educational journey with us.

Yet while always evolving and advancing, Sunny View School has maintained its strongest focus on what it does best: delivering quality, British education here on the Costa del Sol.

Go to www.sunnyviewschool.com for more information and to get a flavour of the dynamic educational experience offered. Email: admin@sunnyviewschool.com or call the school on: +34 952 38 31 64.