WITH over 30 years’ experience in international education, Andy Atkinson has been involved in many international programs of all ages, from 3 to 18 years.

His last leadership position was as Director of the International School of London and he has also been a Governor of the International School of Dublin.

In the last three years, however, Andy has undertaken international consultancy work leading projects in Spain, Russia and, most recently, the launch of a highly innovative international school in Punta del Este, in Uruguay.

He has also worked for international organisations beyond schools, notably leading the IB Diploma Programme team in The Hague and as Director of Global School Services in Washington DC, ensuring quality at its international schools globally.

He picks up on Amanda Hughes’ incredible work over the last four years which has led to the school achieving an outstanding second place on the Forbes Magazine list of the best schools in Spain in 2022.

It has also been selected in the last few years as one of the top 20 and 30 best international schools in the country, in El Mundo and El Español’s annual school ranking.

Laude San Pedro International College is part of the International School’s Partnership.

For more information on curricular and co-curricular from 3-18 years, or to apply for a place, please contact Mrs Mercedes Colmenar (Head of Admissions) on 952 799 900 or email admissions@laudesanpedro.com.