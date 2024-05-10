This is what the exclusive Dolce & Gabbana homes in Marbella will look like

ITALIAN luxury fashion house Dolce & Gabbana has joined forces with Marbella-based developer Sierra Blanca Estates to create Marbella Design Hills, a luxurious residential complex on the city’s world-famous Golden Mile.

The project was presented back in September, and has reportedly racked up sales already to the value of €250 million.

Images of what the finished development will look like have also been released.

The project will be the first of its kind in Europe from the brand, and will count on properties that have between 280 and 900 square metres of space, up to five bedrooms, and exclusive furnishings created by Dolce & Gabbana.

What’s more, the development will be surrounded by garden areas as well as infinity pools.

Residents in the luxury homes will also enjoy top facilities such as padel tennis courts, a gym area, and a covered astroturf five-a-side football pitch, as well as its own spa.

Work has already begun on the buildings, and is expected to be completed by 2026. The pilot home, meanwhile, should be ready by 2025.

“We want homeowners to be certain that their purchase does not end with the delivery of their future home,” said Sierra Blanca Estates CEO Carlos Rodriguez. “This is much more. We’re talking about experiential access to an iconic fashion brand in a way that no other outsider could ever have achieved before.”