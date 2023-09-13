LUXURY off-plan homes designed by Dolce&Gabbana are in high demand in Marbella with a waiting list already in place, it has emerged.

The official sales process for the first units, which are expected to sell for €20million each, will start with a waiting list of 40 to 50 interested clients, according to developer Sierra Blanca Estates.

The ‘Design Hills Dolce&Gabbana Marbella’ project is a collection of luxury residences with a focus on fashion, art, leisure, and gastronomy and will be located in Marbella’s exclusive Golden Mile.

The plan will comprise 92 large-format apartments on a nearly 90,000 square metre plot, spanning 500 metres along a hill with an average elevation of 40 metres above sea level.

All the homes in the development will have an area ranging from 280 to 900 square metres with up to five bedrooms and will be fully furnished with exclusive creations from Dolce&Gabbana Casa.

Construction is expected to be completed in 2026, with a show home ready by 2025.

Iconic entrance sign welcomes visitors to Marbella. Credit Pixabay.

Amenities Offered by this Upscale Real Estate Development

Design Hills Dolce&Gabbana Marbella’ luxury real estate project is set to offer a lavish living experience with a range of amenities and services similar to the world’s top luxury hotels.

The complex will feature high-performance sports facilities, including indoor and outdoor options like paddle tennis courts, a fully equipped fitness centre, an outdoor wooden gym, boxing rings for both adults and children, spaces for meditation, yoga, and pilates, golf simulators, indoor basketball courts, and even Marbella’s first covered 5×5 artificial grass football field.

Additionally, it will include a spa with a wellness centre, water circuit, beauty centre, hairdresser, and barber.

Residents will gain access to a private club with a cinema, a bar and cocktail area, a wine cellar, a cigar lounge, private meeting and conference rooms with screens, a library area, and multipurpose rooms for private events.

Families will find a Kids Club with a playroom, educational classrooms, indoor and outdoor play areas, and even a camping area for children.

Pet-friendly facilities like dog walking areas and pet care spaces will also be available.

The complex will have a Pool Club with infinity and indoor pools, a sunbathing area, private beds, loungers, and an Italian-style ice cream parlour.

Furthermore, Design Hills will feature a commercial boulevard housing top international luxury brands, signature restaurants, cafes, and other dining establishments, making it a comprehensive and luxurious residential experience.

