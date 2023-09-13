Residents in Spain’s Malaga to face 42% water bill hike in spring, averaging €20 monthly

STARTING from next spring, the water bill in Malaga’s capital will experience a 42.7% increase, resulting in citizens paying an average of €20.8 euros per month, up from €14.59 euros.

This hike is in response to an adjustment in Emasa’s average domestic rate, which has remained unchanged for the past eight years, and the introduction of a new levy set to run until 2043, that will fund a €100.3 million plan for infrastructure projects.

The bill’s update is in the midst of a minimum six-month processing period, including final approval by the Emasa Board of Directors.

Filling a jug with fresh tap water. Credit: Cordon Press image

Despite the increase, the city council maintains that the water bill will remain one of the most affordable in Andalucia when adjusted for inflation and below what larger municipalities in the province, such as Torremolinos, Marbella, Velez-Malaga, Rincon de la Victoria, Mijas, or Estepona charge, while also facilitating the introduction of new services.

The investment plan encompasses several key projects, including efforts to boost the efficiency of drinking water production, modernise networks, address flood vulnerabilities, cut sea pollution by 80%, extend the coverage of separate water networks to 60%, deliver reclaimed water at a rate of 500 litres per second, improve facilities through digitization and energy efficiency, and create new collectors.

Additionally, this financial injection, if approved, will enable Emasa to offer new services, including the maintenance of sanitation connections between homes and main pipelines, which was previously the responsibility of users or homeowner associations.

Emasa will also maintain rainwater networks, covering over 600 kilometres of infrastructure, 40 kilometres of covered streams, and 58,488 storm drains, incurring an annual cost of €7.29 million.

Additionally, the Emasa Social Fund will see a 25% expansion, increasing from €500,000 to €625,000. This fund assists households facing economic challenges in paying their water bills, benefiting 1,364 households in 2021 and 1,025 households in 2022.

