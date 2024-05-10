10 May, 2024 @ 18:19
10 May, 2024 @ 14:08
A cut above: top quality hairdressing in the heart of Estepona

DO you find yourself frantically Googling the Spanish for ‘Just a trim’, ‘I want to try balayage’ or ‘Can we top up my highlights?’ before your hair appointments? 

Stress no more- with Louise Keily you’re in great hands. 

An Irish hairstylist with 19 years of experience, Louise trained with Toni & Guy and Vidal Sassoon before moving to Estepona last summer. 

Louise specialises in hair styling for wedding and events.
Photo: The Hair Fairy

Originally from Cork, Louise is warm and friendly, sure to boost your confidence and help you feel your best. 

After working for the best in the industry, she opened her own hair salon in Ireland while working as a freelance bridal stylist. 

Now, she has taken her skills to Spain, specialising in colour and styling from her salon in the heart of Estepona. 

Louise also loves doing bridal packages including hair and makeup for the entire wedding party. 

Louise’s team can help you look your best on your big day and beyond.
Photo: The Hair Fairy

Her team includes a professional makeup artist, so you’ll be looking picture perfect for your special day. 

She’s available for on-location wedding hair styling from Sotogrande to Mijas and beyond (subject to extra costs). 

The salon also offers beauty treatments such as semi-permanent makeup, nails, brows and eyelash extensions. 

Whatever you need, there’s a specialist for you  in the Hair Fairy team. 

Louise offers 20% off on Mondays and if you sign up to her WhatsApp channel, she’ll also give 20% off on your birthday, accompanied by a glass of fizz. 

Book an appointment at Hair Fairy via telephone 0034711035914 or visit the salon at 14, Avenida San Lorenzo. 

Yzabelle Bostyn

After spending much of her childhood in Andalucia and adulthood between Barcelona and Latin America, Yzabelle has settled in the Costa del Sol to put her NCTJ & Journalism Masters to good use. She is particularly interested in travel, vegan food and has been leading the Olive Press Nolotil campaign. Have a story? email [email protected]

