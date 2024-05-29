Swimming pools across Spain’s Costa del Sol will FINALLY be filled this weekend

THE Costa del Sol can finally fill its private pools this weekend as a drought-related ban will be lifted this Saturday.

PRIVATE pools on the Costa del Sol can be filled from June 1, much to the relief of locals and holidaymakers.

The regional drought management committee has gave the green light in Malaga city, Axarquia, the western Costa del Sol and the Campo de Gibraltar on May 15.

According to the Junta’s water secretary, Ramiro Angulo: “This will ensure the health quality of water and reduce the impact of water loss as a result of evaporation or filter cleaning.”

Photo by Conner Baker on Unsplash

The daily water allowance for many municipalities will be increased from 200 to 225 litres across the western Costa del Sol and the Campo de Gibraltar.

Areas set to benefit from the new measures will be Benahavis, Benalmadena, Casares, Estepona, Fuengirola, Manilva, Marbella, Ojen, Torremolinos and Mijas.

In other areas, the limit will remain at 200 litres per inhabitant per day.

This includes: Guadalhorce-Limonero (Malaga capital) and Viñuela-Axarquia (Almachar, Benamargosa, El Borge, Comares, Cutar, Iznate, Macharaviaya, Moclinejo, Rincon de la Victoria, Velez-Malaga, Totalan, Algarrobo, Torrox and Nerja).

According to the Junta, rainfall has ‘not been enough’ to combat the ‘emergency situation’ in the area.

In special cases, the amount of water used to maintain green areas has also been increased.

This includes where rare plants are found or where water is not naturally regenerated.

For the Campo de Gibraltar and western Costa del Sol, this will increase from 200 m³ to 400 m³ per hectare of land.

However, land can only be watered once a week.

Also in the Western Costa del Sol, Malaga capital, Axarquia and the Campo de Gibraltar, showers will be allowed in sports facilities and pools.

Beach showers have also been authorised in Axarquia for people with reduced mobility.

Angulo highlighted that other areas can request such allowances if they meet the requirements.

Water use in the agriculture sector has also been increased after requests from industry workers.

