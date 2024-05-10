10 May, 2024 @ 18:19
Subscribe
Login
My Account
10 May, 2024 @ 14:45
··
1 min read

A Place In The Sun visits Coin: Jasmine Harman shares pics while on set in inland Malaga town – so why DO British expats love it so much?

by

JASMINE Harman has spent the last few days filming in and around the inland town of Coin, in Malaga.

The A Place In The Sun star, 48, took to Instagram to share pictures of the area’s stunning countryside.

She joked with her followers by asking them to guess whether the beautiful backdrop of rolling green hills was ‘real or fake’.

Jasmine will have been helping British buyers find there dream home in the area for the next series of Channel 4’s A Place In The Sun.

READ MORE: A Place In The Sun visits Alicante

Jasmine Harman in Coin this week (INSTAGRAM/Jasmine Harman)
Jasmine Harman poses for a pic in Coin, Malaga (INSTAGRAM/Jasmine Harman)

Coin has long been a favourite for expats for a long list of reasons.

The charming town is just a 30-minute drive inland from the likes of Marbella on the Costa del Sol.

It has everything you need within a walking distance, including bars, restaurants and supermarkets.

Meanwhile, it is surrounded by picturesque countryside and prices are generally cheaper than the coast in terms of renting and buying – although that could soon change.

Coin resident and British expat Sam Adams told the Olive Press: “It’s away from the coast, which I like.

“It’s peaceful, quiet, and there’s virtually no traffic, plus I can park my car and walk everywhere, I dont have to drive to the supermarket etc.

Plaza José Bermúdez De La Rubia, Coín Cc 3 Tyk
The Plaza Jose Bermudez de la Rubia in Coin. Photo: CC Tyk via Wikimedia

“Watching the bustling coast disappear in the rear view mirror as you drive home is a feeling you can’t beat.”

He added: “I just much prefer Coin to the coast. While it has been much cheaper for years but prices are definitely going up as a lot of people want to move here.”

Tags:

Related Articles

Laurence Dollimore

Laurence has a BA and MA in International Relations and a Gold Standard diploma in Multi-Media journalism from News Associates in London. He has almost a decade of experience and previously worked as a senior reporter for the Mail Online in London.

GOT A STORY? Contact [email protected] or call +34 951 273 575 Twitter: @olivepress

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

OPINION: Don’t panic… Marbella is still a safe place to visit – unless you plan on becoming a drug lord

EUROPE is on its way to once again being joined by land with Africa. And it’s going to happen in the Strait of Gibraltar.
Next Story

WATCH: This is when and how the Strait of Gibraltar will disappear, according to scientists

Latest from Lead

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

Three Brits and a Polish lorry driver are arrested for 'huge marijuana smuggling ring operating between Spain and Britain'

Three Brits and a Polish lorry driver are arrested for ‘huge marijuana smuggling ring operating between Spain and Britain’

THREE British men have been arrested by the Policia Nacional
There is 'no need' for a second runway at Alicante airport, insists Spain's transport minister

There is ‘no need’ for a second runway at Alicante airport, insists Spain’s transport minister

SPAIN’S Transport Minister, Oscar Puente, has rejected calls for a