A WELL known Cuban criminal is believed to be behind the burglary of a Spanish holiday Airbnb that left a British bride and her 12 hens 80,000 euros out of pocket.

Alex H, who we are not naming for legal reasons, allegedly broke into the rented Marbella villa last Saturday, while the group was out partying.

He has been accused of stealing a series of rings, two Rolex watches and numerous designer items, after being traced by a set of Airpods to his squatted home in Calahonda, in nearby Mijas.

Incredibly, one of the hens had managed to track a signal for her earphones to the Urbanisation Señorio de Calahonda in Los Jarales on Sunday.

When they sped round to confront the burglar, they claimed to have spotted one of the cleaners of their holiday villa coming out of the block of flats.

Police were called and on arrival arrested both the woman and the man, who allegedly has long been on the police radar for crimes locally. Another woman was also arrested.

While police have yet to charge the group, the Olive Press can reveal that Alex was arrested in Florida in 2017 for being involved in a burglary ring that targeted multi-million dollar homes.

It is not known exactly when he moved to Spain, but he has been squatting in the area for a couple of years with his girlfriend Susan, also from the Caribbean.

Cuban couple in Marbella. Image Facebook.

The boss of a squatter eviction firm, Servi-Okupa, revealed that he has been squatting in luxury villas in the Marbella area for at least a year.

“I know this guy very well,” said Alberto Cuesta. “I have kicked him out of at least five houses in Marbella, one of the houses was a €4 million villa in the exclusive Padierna area.

“He keeps popping up every other month and his girlfriend are part of a criminal organisation on the Costa del Sol, they know what they are doing,” he continued.

He added that the Cuban is living illegally in Spain and his social media profiles show a man living a life of luxury and spending to extremes.

In many posts they are seen carrying Louis Vuitton bags and wearing Rolex watches while eating in the most expensive restaurants in Marbella.

One British neighbour told the Olive Press he is a ‘very dangerous man’.

The Cuban couple were ‘okupas’ in a house in Calahonda

“All of the neighbours are scared of him. We don’t know what to do and we all have kids and wives so we have to be careful. Police are here every day,” he revealed.

When he first arrived he told the neighbours he had a contract with the owner, who is a Russian lady.

However, the owner, who hasn’t been seen for a year or more, has disappeared and they haven’t been able to contact her for years.

The neighbours have been helping the hens try to get their property back, but so far to no avail.

Police released the group without charges and when they got home they started to threaten both the neighbours and English holidaymakers with a baseball bat.

The videos have now been posted on a regional Instagram account, Marbella se Queja.

“We tried to help these ladies because they were robbed of all their things and we knew it was him,” claimed the neighbour. “It is not the first time and clearly not much can be done.

“Yesterday, Alex’ wife went round to the house of the neighbour who sent the videos to the instagram site and threatened her. She was terrified, so it seems they have won.”

The National Police confirmed they were investigation Alex, but would not give any further details. He is currently not facing any charges.

This evening, the company Servi-Okupa revealed that they had ‘an agreement in place’ with Alex and that ‘he would be leaving today or tomorrow morning’.

He would not confirm claims that they were making a payment to the squatters to bribe them to leave.

