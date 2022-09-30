THE Sierra Nevada ski station in Granada, southern Spain, has recorded its first snowfall of the season.

With two months to go before the official ski season kicks-off, the Sierra Nevada summit has been dusted with a fine layer of white snow.

A snowfall that began yesterday evening, Thursday September 29, at 2,600 m above sea level.

PRIMERA NEVADA de la temporada en #SierraNevada a partir de los 2.600 metros. pic.twitter.com/jLV1kBmQpK — Storm Málaga ? (@Storm_Malaga) September 29, 2022

Sierra Nevada will be the first ski resort in the Iberian Peninsula to open this season, followed by Baqueira Beret and from December onwards the Andorran resorts and those in the French Pyrenees.

The Granada resort has set Friday, November 25, as the date to open its slopes and lifts. The ski season will run until April 23, 2023 and will see the inauguration of 105 brand-new snow cannons, meaning snow conditions will be optimal all winter.

One day later, on Saturday, November 26, Baqueira Beret, one of the most popular and exclusive ski resorts in Spain is set to open.

