2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Ibiza / Eivissa town - € 320,000

Apartment Ibiza / Eivissa, Ibiza 2 beds 1 baths € 320,000

Nice flat in Ibiza town, in Los Molinos, close to Figueretas beach and Ibiza town centre. Third floor without lift, 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, ready to move in, available now. Please contact us only by email, not by phone! Thank you. Very well equipped with air conditioning hot/cold in the living room, washing machine, TV, etc. Very central location, all amenities such as shops, bars and restaurants are within walking distance, ideal for families. Ideal for families, it is in perfect condition and ready to move into! We have many more houses, flats, villas, fincas, commercial premises and land…