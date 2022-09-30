Ryanair has announced that it will boost by 17% the number of flights scheduled from Malaga this winter.

It is expected that more than two million passengers will be getting a Ryanair flight from the city.

The low-cost airline has also invested in eight new planes based at Malaga’s airport, three of which are the new Boeing 737 ‘Gamechanger’ version

Ryanair has announced that it will operate 17% more flights to Malaga this winter.

Ryanair’s manager for Spain and Portugal, Elena Cabrera, said that the three new planes based at Malaga will be able to transport 4% more passengers, reduce fuel consumption by 16% per seat and reduce the noise level by 40%.

Cabrera also explained that having more flights in Malaga would contribute positively to Malaga’s economy and this summer has been ‘amazing’ for the Spanish tourist industry.

“Ryanair is very optimistic for this winter because we think that the number of tourists is going to increase,” Cabrera said at the Inbound Travel conference, organised by Turismo Costa del Sol in Malaga.

However, thousands of passengers travelling to Malaga were affected by strikes from the cabin crew this summer.

Ryanair has offered hundreds of seats for just €24.99 this summer to travel from September 2022 to March 2023.

