NESTLED in the heart of La Alpujarra, with easy access to amenities and beautiful scenery, Camping Órgiva is the ideal destination for those wanting to visit the area.

A family-run business, the campsite started over 25 years ago and is open all year round. The swimming pool is available from San Juan (the third week of June) until the end of September, weather permitting. When this is closed, there’s a natural dip pool under the Seven Eye Bridge, opposite the campsite.

Estafania, one of the friendly campsite receptionists, explains that clients hail from all over Europe, including Holland, Switzerland, and the UK, as well as Spain.

In the low season, which runs from September to June, the campsite offers an affordable stay for those who enjoy being in well-maintained setting with views of the mountains.

The site has an unusual tree house. Photo: Jo Chipchase.

The site is especially pretty, with a lot of grass, flowering plants, and trees. The pitches for tents have grass underfoot and campers can usually pick their own spot – except in high season, when demand leads to pre-allocation. For tents, the prices start at 22e with a car, and 18e without.

If you want the most comfortable accommodation for a night or more, the campsite offers several wooden chalets that sleep two, four or six people, bungalows that sleep four, and a quirky, wooden treehouse. This doesn’t have a kitchen but affords gorgeous views from its high vantage point.

Bungalow exterior Bungalow interior Bungalow terrace

The Olive press tried one of the bungalows – Los Olivos – and had a perfect night’s sleep on a comfy bed. The bungalow features two bedrooms, a fully equipped kitchen, and a small lounge with television. Outside, there’s a table surrounded by foliage: this is the ideal place for a coffee or snack. There’s also a barbeque and a parking space. The swimming pool is just a few strides away. The cost of bungalows in low season starts at an extremely competitive 60e per night for two people, 80e for four, and the treehouse 37e.

If you’re in a motorhome, the campsite offers generous pitches, as well as a zone for discharging grey water, a laundry room, fridge, microwave, and tables to prepare food. There is free WIFI throughout the site.

The cost of a motorhome pitch is around 25e night with discounts for longer stays, with a month providing a 50% discount.

If you want to bring your dog, they’re allowed throughout the site, with a small charge of 2e a day per pitch and 5e per bungalow. There are no rules about tethering your dog, but he must be kept under control.

Campsite entrance with views Campsite reastuarant View over the pool

The campsite has a large restaurant, run by a partner family. This opens from 9am until late, all year round. Here, you can enjoy breakfast, lunch, and an evening meal, as well as the region’s ‘tapa’. From Monday until Thursday, a ‘menu del día’ is available. At the weekend, a different menu is served.

When you want to visit Órgiva, the town is a 3min drive or 20min walk. The friendly campsite staff can advise about attractions, local fiestas, and tourist offices. They can also look up public transport for clients. According to Estafania, many people come on the bus, motorcycles, and mountain bikes.

For those who like walking, the local area offers the popular Centenary Olive route, which takes 3.5hrs, although there’s also a shortcut. Horse riding and adventure sports are available nearby.

The campsite offers all-day check-in and has no restrictions on entry times. Simply phone the friendly receptionists, Estefania or Ana, to check availability on +34 958 784 307.