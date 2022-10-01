A 1,400 square metre villa in the exclusive neighborhood of Pedralbes in Barcelona is on sale for an eye watering €21 million.

The main building of the property is divided into three floors, a basement and a huge garage in which to park up to eight cars.

Villa in Barcelona is up for sale at a cool €21 million. Image SOTHEBY’S INTERNATIONAL REALTY.

Despite estate agent claims that it is the most expensive property in Spain, an estate in Mallorca is currently listed at €26 million.

The top floor is used for leisure areas and it has a wonderful terrace with sofas and a minibar to enjoy the best views of Barcelona from the comfort of your home.

Main suite in the Villa. Image SOTHEBY’S INTERNATIONAL REALTY

The house has an innovative home automation system to regulate the lights and temperature.

The villa has a 120-square- metre dining room with a fireplace and 7-metre-high coffered ceilings.

On the first floor, there are two big rooms measuring 200 square meters with views to Barcelona.

