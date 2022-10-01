3 bedroom Flat for sale in Palma de Mallorca - € 252,000

Flat Palma de Mallorca, Majorca 3 beds 2 baths € 252,000

The dream of living on the Playa de Palma can come true here. The centrally located apartment is 300 m from the beach and is looking for a new owner. In the well-kept apartment was recently renovated the bathroom. The apartment consists of three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a fitted kitchen with a dining area and a bright living room with access to the balcony. From the balcony you can watch the sea in the distance. The apartment has a pantry, a storage room and a laundry room. The apartment is equipped with air conditioning and heating. A virtual tour is available for this property. – Furnished … See full property details