1 bedroom Flat for sale in Puerto Santiago with pool - € 237,000

Flat Puerto Santiago, Tenerife 1 beds 1 baths € 237,000

This beautiful property is located in the heart of Puerto Santiago, only three minutes walking distance to the nearest beach. The apartment has been completely refurbished in 2022 and is offered for sale as new. All the materials used in this refurbishment, including the appliances, are of the highest quality and together give a fresh and modern look to the whole apartment. The property consists of a large bedroom with fitted wardrobes, a complete bathroom with space for the washing machine and a spacious living room in which we have the TV area, the modern open plan kitchen with its… See full property details