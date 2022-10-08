HOLLYWOOD actress Amber Heard is reportedly living in a luxury mansion on the Balearic Island of Mallorca and is using a pseudonym.

The municipality of Costitx, which has barely 1,270 inhabitants, is the new home chosen by the 36-year-old star of Aquaman.

The actress was recently in the headlines thanks to her long court battle with ex-husband Johnny Depp in a defamation case, which she lost.

“She’s just like everyone else, she buys fruit and vegetables, she speaks Spanish with a Mexican accent and she’s very polite,” a local shopkeeper named Miguel told El Mundo about Heard’s life on the island. “She always says good morning,” he added.

According to Miguel’s account, the actress is often seen in the afternoons playing in a local children’s park with her daughter.

The choice of the municipality by Heard as a place to live is no doubt thanks to its peaceful nature, and it being a place where people keep themselves to themselves.

According to El Mundo, the luxury house that has been rented by Heard belongs to the family of disgraced politician ??Maria Antònia Munar, who was sentenced to 14 years in jail for corruption but has since been released from jail.

The villa measures 479 square metres, has large windows and an infinity pool. Until recently it was on sale for €2.8 million, but the advert disappeared from the internet after it was rented by Heard.

