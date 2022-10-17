RONDA’S iconic ultra long race, one of the most important ultra-distance races that takes place in Malaga province, has been cancelled.

The backbreaking event that, year after year, has gained prestige in the panorama of ultra-distance races, will not take place in 2023.

According to a statement published last Friday, October 14, by the organisation, the reason for the cancellation is the Ronda legionnaires, the main body behind the smooth running of the event, will be on a six-month mission in Lebanon.

Meaning that there will not be enough troops left in the town to organise the event.

“In order to guarantee the safety of the participants and ensure that the event is a success, there is no alternative but to cancel it next year,” the Legion explained in a statement.

This is not the first time the 101-Kilometre race has been cancelled for similar reasons, the 2001, 2004 and 2010 editions were also cancelled due to the fact that the majority of those involved in the organisation were away on missions.

The Covid-19 pandemic also forced the event to be cancelled over two consecutive years, 2020 and 2021, and this year’s edition, the 23rd edition, saw a record 9,000 people take part.

Of the 9,000 participants, 837 were women and 8,163 men, including 75 international competitors from 24 different countries.

