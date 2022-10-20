An Australian rugby league player has been found dead in a nightclub in Barcelona, having fallen from a 10-metre height. The Catalan regional police, the Mossos d’Esquadra, told Spanish news agency EFE that the death of Liam Hampson, 24, was most likely an accident.

According to the Mossos, staff at the Apolo nightclub in Barcelona called the police on Thursday morning to report that they had found the body of the RedCliffe Dolphins player, a semi-professional rugby club from Queensland.

Hampson had been reported missing several days ago while he was on holiday in Spain with several other National Rugby League players. His friends took to Instagram to post messages asking for anyone with information to come forward.

On Thursday, however, his family posted a message via Instagram to confirm that Hampson had been found dead in the Apolo nightclub, which was where he was last seen.

“Waking up to the saddest news possible about Liam,” his sister Tiarna wrote via Instagram. “We are devastated to find out Liam had an accident and did not survive.”

