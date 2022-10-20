FOUR children suffered only minor bruising after a car crashed off the AP-7 motorway on Thursday morning in the Villajoyosa area of Alicante Province.

The vehicle, with the parents in the front, overturned and left the road, leaving the front of the car mangled.

No other car was involved in the incident.

CRASH SCENE

Despite the spectacular nature of the accident, the two adults escaped serious injury.

The male driver was unharmed but firefighters carried out a ‘safe extraction’ of him as a precaution.

A 31-year-old woman travelling as a front seat passenger suffered a neck injury.

The children aged, 2, 6, 14, and 16 escaped with only minor bruises.

The youngsters and their mother were taken to the Sant Joan d’Alacant Hospital.

READ MORE: