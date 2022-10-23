3 bedroom Villa for sale in Calpe / Calp with pool - € 430,000

Villa Calpe / Calp, Alicante 3 beds 2 baths € 430,000

Beautiful villa with private pool located in Calpe (Costa Blanca) for 6 people, with three bedrooms and 2 bathrooms located on the lower floor and a solarium on the upper floor which is accessed by external stairs. INTERIOR: The villa consists of a spacious living-dining room with SAT / TNT TV and an air conditioning unit. Independent kitchen equipped with ceramic hob. A spacious bedroom with a double bed, an air conditioner and a private bathroom with a bathtub. One bedroom with two single beds and an air conditioner. A bathroom with shower. One bedroom with a double bed and an air… See full property details