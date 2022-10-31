Villa

Corralejo, Fuerteventura

  3 beds

  2 baths

€ 295,000

3 bedroom Villa for sale in Corralejo with pool garage - € 295,000

Beautiful Villa for sale in Tamaragua, in the urbanization of La Capellanía, 5 minutes by car from the center of Corralejo with its commercial area and the wonderful large white sand beaches and crystal clear waters. This villa consists of 3 comfortable bedrooms and 2 completely renovated bathrooms, a spacious and bright living room, a fully equipped individual kitchen, a magnificent large outdoor terrace with a private heated pool and artificial grass, all distributed on one floor with more than 100 m2 and 250 m2 of plot. It has a separate garage. The urbanization has direct access to the… See full property details

