THE lifeless body of a woman has been discovered floating in the sea near a popular beach in Nerja.

According to the 112 Andalucía emergency services control room, the body of a 70-year-old woman has been recovered from the sea near a tourist hotspot beach in Nerja, Malaga, yesterday afternoon, Sunday October 30.

The alert was given at around 1:30pm after several witnesses spotted the lifeless body floating in a rocky area between La Torrecilla and El Salon, some 30 metres from the shore, and called the 112 emergency services.

The Guardia Civil, Nerja Local Police, Malaga provincial brigade firefighters and the health service were alerted, who confirmed the death of a 70-year-old woman.

The police are investigating the circumstances of the death.

The grim discovery comes following a similar case reported last Friday, October 28, when the lifeless body of a man was recovered from the Agujero reservoir, near the MA-3101 road.

