1 bedroom Apartment for sale in Portals Nous - € 425,000

Apartment Portals Nous, Majorca 1 beds 1 baths € 425,000

Bright apartment, near by the Port of Portals This beautiful apartment is located near by the harbor of port of Puerto Portals and has a living area of about 48 m². It has an open kitchen, a living and dining area, a separate bathroom and a spacious bedroom. The building itself has two entrances, so you are either quickly at the marina, on the beach or in the heart of Portals, where various shopping facilities are located. If you have any questions or viewings, please do not hesitate to contact us… See full property details