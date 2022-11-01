A 24-year-old La Nucia man has been charged with reckless driving after a 29 kilometre journey on the wrong side of the AP-7 motorway between Pedreguer and Altea.

The motorist used the wrong carriageway on October 1 but it took the Guardia Civil over three weeks to identify him with the help of other drivers.

He was arrested on October 25 and faces a prison term of up to two years and the removal of his driving licence for up to six years.

Roadside cameras didn’t capture his full car number plate, so the Guardia had to rely on different witness calls at the time to piece together details of the offender’s cars.

None of the motorists who phoned emergency services were able to to get his full plate details either, but enough of them had partial details and other information to make an overall final identification.

The laborious probe resulted in the Spaniard’s detention with the Guardia praising the cooperation of other drivers.

The length of time since the offence means that authorities don’t know whether the errant motorist had taken drugs or drunk too much alcohol.

READ MORE: