TWO people died in Andalucia on Halloween night following a shoot-out in Malaga and a stabbing in Sevilla province.

A 28-year-old man was killed after being struck by several bullets, including one to the head, in the La Corta district of Malaga.

The Policia Nacional said there was a shoot-out at around 9.00 pm.

Paramedics treated the badly-injured man but he later died at the Malaga Regional Hospital.

Police are trying to find out what led to the shooting and how many people were involved.

Meanwhile a boy, 18, was stabbed to death in Palomares del Rio, Sevilla province.

His body was found slumped at the door of a house.

Emergency services received a call at 3.45 am on Tuesday saying there was an unconscious man in the street.

Police and paramedics found him dead with the Guardia Civil launching an investigation.