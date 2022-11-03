A two-year-old baby has died after falling from the balcony of a sixth floor apartment in Madrid.

The child fell about 20 metres into an interior courtyard of an apartment block in the Orcasitas neighbourhood at 12.40pm on Thursday, a spokesperson for Emergencias Madrid said.

Counsellors are attending to the distraught mother and family of the toddler, who died immediately upon impact with the ground.

A police source told the Europa Press that initial investigations indicate that parental carelessness is to blame for the accidental death.

The circumstances surrounding the death of the child are being investigated by police. First responders have so far only been able to confirm the child’s death.

Municipal and National Police are currently in charge of the scene until a judge arrives, who will remove the body.