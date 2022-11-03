DNA evidence has revealed a Russian man- formerly based in Torrevieja- as the main suspect in two Costa Blanca killings in 2020.

He also tried to murder a woman entering her apartment block in the same year.

The 26-year-old fugitive- dubbed the ‘Dead Eyes’ killer- fled Spain and is now in a Russian prison after stabbing a woman outside a tobacconist.

The Policia Nacional and Guardia Civil jointly confirmed the unnamed man as their target following the collection and analysis of genetic samples.

A Cuatro TV investigation this week revealed a dreadful catalogue of violence committed by the man two years ago.

He moved to Torrevieja as a six-year-old with people that knew him describing the Russian as a loner who suffered from mental paranoia that provoked aggressiveness.

The Cuatro probe looked at what happened in 2020 and that he firstly failed to kill a Torrevieja woman, 58.

The incident on July 16 happened in the doorway of a property on Calle San Pascual.

The victim told Cuatro that he stabbed her in the neck and she’s not been able to sleep properly since then due to anxiety.

CCTV footage of the man running away was released two years later in a fresh appeal to identify and catch him.

On August 11, 2020, the Russian murdered a Los Montesinos man on his farm by stabbing him 11 times.

He struck again on November 6, when he strangled a woman, 45, when she was walking her dog in the La Hoya area of Elche.

As previously reported by the Olive Press, her body was dumped in a ditch.

The victim, named as Alicia, worked as a court official for Elche’s legal department, and autopsy reports showed she had been surprised from behind.

It’s not known when the assailant left Alicante Province for his native Russia or what authorities are doing to extradite him.

READ MORE: