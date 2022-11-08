2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Puerto del Carmen with pool - € 210,000

Apartment Puerto del Carmen, Lanzarote 2 beds 1 baths € 210,000

This is a lovely apartment in the popular complex of Lomo Verde, located in the prestigious area of Los Mojones in Puerto Del Carmen. An apartment with the advantage of being on the corner alongside landscaped gardens and with a private terrace. The property is minutes? walk from the Old Harbour of Puerto Del Carmen and the local beaches of Playa Chica and Playa Grande. Nicely situated in a quiet area with the local amenities including schools, restaurants, and shops within easy access. The front terrace leads into the lounge/dining room with high ceilings making it feel spacious and open.