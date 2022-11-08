MADRID has unveiled a new ‘immersive’ exhibition dedicated to the revolutionary Spanish artist Pablo Picasso to commemorate the 50th anniversary of his death.

The exhibition-‘Imagine Picasso’- is being held at the IFEMA centre in Madrid, and it’s the largest immersive exhibition ever staged in Spain, and the first dedicated to Malaga-born Picasso.

It’s arrived in the country after touring around the world with the latest stops being in North America.

217 of Picasso’s most famous paintings, including Guernica and Les Demoiselles d’Avignon, are beamed on the walls, the floor and some gigantic polyhedral structures inspired by the origami pieces that Picasso made for his children.

The experience has been created by Annabelle Mauger, pioneer of immersive art, and Rudy Ricciotti, winner of the Grand Prix National d’architecture, and was inspired by Picasso’s fascination with childhood.

The projections are accompanied by music from some of Picasso’s greatest contemporary composers, including Debussy and Ravel, as well as traditional French children’s songs.

Visitors can learn about Picasso’s different periods of work from his early days onwards.

The exhibition runs until April next year.

