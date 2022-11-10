THE final regulations of a new countryside construction law are about to be published.

They have been on the drawing board for a year, since the Junta approved the new LISTA law in December 2021.

But the exact regulations are necessary for town halls to be able to apply it.

The law will allow the building of more homes in the countryside under strict criteria and conditions.

“It should spell good news and, yes, it will bring change,” explained countryside specialist Anita Schmidt, at Villas and Fincas, based in Casares.

Marbella Mayor Angeles Munoz

“We don’t want overbuilding in the country, but it will mean many Spanish families may finally be able to do something with their grandparents’ land, and that will mean it being better maintained, so less risk of fire.

“It will also bring life back to some of the forgotten villages, the ones suffering from depopulation.

“And of course, foreigners with patience and perseverance may be able to find the right plot to build their dream home again.”

But she added nothing had been finalized yet and it ‘wouldn’t surprise’ her if it will take another year before local town halls have figured out how to handle these new regulations.

The new law means the PGOM town plans of various coastal resorts and inland towns can now finally be completed.

Marbella could be one of the first to benefit as the mayor Angeles Munoz met with officials from the Junta in Sevilla last week to ratify a plan passed in the resort in September.

Among the planned changes are an increase of land that can be developed (‘suelo urbano’) from 40 million metres squared to 52.2 million.

