POLICE have arrested a wanted man in the Malaga city of Estepona who allegedly defrauded the French government out of €80 million in tax.

French prosecutors originally charged the man in 2019 for playing a key role in avoiding excise tax on alcohol between 2014 and 2018.

Investigators from France and the UK believe he used false documents and money laundering to help run the tax avoidance scheme.

The French then put out a European Arrest Warrant for his detention.

Authorities finally managed to track the 60-year-old down even though he changed addresses on a regular basis.

Estepona’s UDYCO organised crime unit worked with local police to discover his whereabouts.

He had supposedly registered himself in Marbella but turned up in Estepona last Monday.

Policia Nacional units finally detained him for a long list of alleged crimes that included fraud, money laundering and tax evasion.

