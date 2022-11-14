4 bedroom Apartment for sale in Gandia - € 168,000

Apartment Gandia, Valencia 4 beds 2 baths € 168,000

Opportunity to acquire a newly renovated house in Cardenal Cisneros street in the town of Gandía, Valencia. It consists of 154 m2 divided into spacious and bright living room with access to the terrace, fully equipped and renovated kitchen, 4 spacious bedrooms with fitted wardrobes and two bathrooms. The house has a second balcony which is accessed by one of the rooms and the living room. Very bright house located on the eighth floor WITH elevator of a building of the year 1975 and well preserved. The state of the house is to enter to live, renovated with first qualities. Consolidated…