4 bedroom Villa for sale in Javea / Xabia - € 450,000

Villa Javea / Xàbia, Alicante 4 beds 3 baths € 450,000

Detached villa for sale in Javea – Costa Nova. A very nice and quiet villa on two floors with all the inventory is for sale. It is located in a quiet residential area in Jávea, Costa Nova, Costa Blanca. The villa is a well-kept property, fully fenced, with a swimming pool and a beautiful garden. The distance to the beach is about ten minutes by car. . On the ground floor there is: • Entrance area • Living room / dining room with satellite TV, open fireplace (can only be used with the electric insert, not with firewood) and access to the pool terrace • Fully equipped kitchen with… See full property details