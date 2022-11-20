3 bedroom Villa for sale in Benitachell / Benitatxell with pool - € 360,000

Villa Benitachell / Benitatxell, Alicante 3 beds 2 baths € 360,000

Villa with sea views and private pool in the residential area Encinas in Cumbre del Sol, Benitachell (between Jávea and Moraira). The villa has a constructed area of approximately 120 m2 plus terraces and parking and is built on a plot of 728 m2. The villa is built on two floors and consists of three double bedrooms, two bathrooms, living room with open plan kitchen and several terraces. The Encinas Residential area is a development of villas consisting of 140 plots of 750 to 1200M2 located in the Cumbre del Sol urbanization in Benitachell (Alicante). Most of the plots enjoy beautiful views… See full property details