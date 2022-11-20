A NEW temporary exhibition has been inaugurated at the Revello de Toro Museum entitled ‘Malagueñas’.

The exhibition, presented last Thursday November 17 by the Mayor of Malaga, Francisco de la Torre, is devoted to women, born and bred in Malaga.

‘Malagueñas’, showcases nine female portraits by Revello de Toro, and with this initiative, the art gallery wishes, first and foremost, to pay homage to Malaga women.

The exhibition contemplates portraits made by Revello between 1959 and 2006 and will be open to the public from now until January 29 2023, from 10am to 8pm from Tuesday to Saturday and on Sundays, with free entrance between 10am to 2pm.

The Revello de Toro museums opened in late 2010 in the restored home of sculptor Pedro de Mena and houses the collection of 142 works by Malaga-born artist Felix Revello de Toro, born in 1926.

Apart from these nine female portraits, Revello also has paintings of female figures which form part of the Museum’s permanent collection.

These paintings reflect the artists’ evident appreciation for the womanly form and seductive nature and his talent at depicting it.

Worthy of a mention are the elegant Mis Tres Gracias (1986) and the nude Donde el silencio duerme (1973).

READ MORE: