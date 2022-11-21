Big names will headline the next Cala Mijas when the music festival returns for its second year next summer.

The kings of New York rock music The Strokes have been announced to play at the Andalucian music festival from August 31 until September 2 next year.

They will be joined by indie specialists Florence + The Machine, as well as contemporary Canadian indie band Arcade Fire.

British rock band Foals will make an appearance, while the bubbly electro-pop freshness of Metronomy will be an exciting addition.

The frenetic punk rock of Amyl & The Sniffers will explode in Sonora Mijas, and the indisputable French producers The Blaze will also spark a sea of ??sensations.

Cala Mijas was successful in its debut year in 2022.

Cala Mijas debuted this year on the Costa del Sol in the province of Malaga, and paired big names with a boutique feel.

Announcing the headliners at a press conference in Madrid, Mijas mayor Josele Gonzalez said the festival was an opportunity to enjoy good music, as well as bring in more visitors to the seaside location.

“After having such a successful first edition, including winning a Revelacion festival award the bar has been set very high,” he said.

“We are determined to bring the best of the national and international music scene back to Mijas for the second edition, and this lineup does exactly that.”

Tickets will go on sale at 10am on November 28.

READ MORE: