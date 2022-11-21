A woman using a toilet in a Valencia City public building got a shock after seeing a man’s hand clasped onto a blue mobile phone recording her through a window.

She immediately reported what happened and the centre’s security guards detained him.

The Policia Nacional quizzed the man, 26, who denied his ‘Peeping Tom’ behaviour and showed them his phone which was black.

Officers didn’t believe him and a thorough body search revealed he had stuffed his blue phone into his underwear.

Yet more evidence was discovered as police had a look round the male cubicle.

They discovered footprints on the toilet seat which were an exact match for his shoes.

He had clambered onto the seat to access a window into the female toilet to try to record the video footage.

He’s been charged with infringing privacy.

