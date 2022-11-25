Almost 9% of adolescents in one Spanish region express daily desires to die, according to an alarming new study.

The Department of Health and Education surveyed 267,000 students between the ages of nine and 18 and found that 8.8% felt like dying and would expres phrases daily such as, ‘I would like to go to sleep and never wake up’.

The objective of the study was to evaluate the mental health of young Catalans after the Covid-19 pandemic.

Four out of ten adolescents felt fear, sadness, anger or rage during the pandemic, and half of those respondents still feel that way, according to the study.

Confinement during the Covid-19 pandemic is linked to a lot of mental health issues today.

The survey, the largest that was carried out to date on adolescent mental health in Catalonia, also found a further 12% of young Catalans have felt emotional discomfort since the pandemic.

About 5.9% also thought about harming or injuring themselves voluntarily.

“This does not mean that they have suicidal thoughts that are likely to come true, because children and adolescents do not have the concept of death that we as adults have,” National Mental Health Pact director Magda Casamitjana said.

“But it is clear that they express desperation and a lack of solutions and we must be vigilant.”

If you are struggling and seeking help you can phone the suicide prevention helpline on 900 925 555.

