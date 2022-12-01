Emergency crews are still searching for a hiker who has been missing in bushland on Mallorca for five days.

The hiker, a Spanish national and resident of Palmanyola, called emergency services on Monday and said he had fallen while hiking on a track near Raixa, in Bunyola.

He made contact via a mobile phone about 1pm and said he was unable to walk and needed help.

Guardia Civil officers have been searching for the man since Monday.

In heavy rain Guardia Civil officers then searched for him, but could not find him, and the hiker’s phone had been disconnected.

They had to call off the search about 11pm due to a lack of light.

Officers also went to an address, where according to the hiker, his parents lived, but there was no one in the house.

The search resumed on Friday with Guardia Civil officers assisted with a helicopter and specialist mountain crews.

READ MORE: